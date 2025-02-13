Fund Update: SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. opened a $725.0M position in $JEF stock

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. has opened a new $725.0M position in $JEF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JEF.

$JEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $JEF stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JEF Insider Trading Activity

$JEF insiders have traded $JEF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. SUMITOMO purchased 9,247,081 shares for an estimated $551,773,323

BRIAN P FRIEDMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 840,723 shares for an estimated $57,136,625 .

. RICHARD B HANDLER (CEO) sold 400,000 shares for an estimated $28,902,360

ROBERT D BEYER sold 46,200 shares for an estimated $2,960,200

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

