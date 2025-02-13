Fund Update: SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. opened a $725.0M position in $JEF stock

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. has opened a new $725.0M position in $JEF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JEF.
$JEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $JEF stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 9,247,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,971,150
- CITIGROUP INC added 6,387,621 shares (+397.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,789,486
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,677,233 shares (+159.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,295,067
- FMR LLC added 2,914,504 shares (+782.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $179,387,721
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,160,195 shares (+107.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,960,002
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,947,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,849,667
- NORGES BANK removed 1,847,577 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,850,036
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$JEF Insider Trading Activity
$JEF insiders have traded $JEF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. SUMITOMO purchased 9,247,081 shares for an estimated $551,773,323
- BRIAN P FRIEDMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 840,723 shares for an estimated $57,136,625.
- RICHARD B HANDLER (CEO) sold 400,000 shares for an estimated $28,902,360
- ROBERT D BEYER sold 46,200 shares for an estimated $2,960,200
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JEF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.