Fund Update: SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 1,587,073 shares of $SPY to their portfolio

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. has added 1,587,073 shares of $SPY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPY.
$SPY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,809 institutional investors add shares of $SPY stock to their portfolio, and 1,586 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 32,647,407 shares (+59902.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,133,992,294
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 9,055,776 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,307,409,198
- CAPULA MANAGEMENT LTD added 7,532,186 shares (+386.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,321,667,039
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 4,657,123 shares (+34.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,672,070,892
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 4,554,349 shares (+824.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,613,103,282
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,455,399 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,556,329,730
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 4,320,245 shares (+53.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,478,783,771
$SPY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/16.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.