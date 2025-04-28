Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added 35,708 shares of DARDEN RESTAURANTS ($DRI) to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd has added 35,708 shares of $DRI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DRI.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 424 institutional investors add shares of DARDEN RESTAURANTS stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Insider Trading Activity

DARDEN RESTAURANTS insiders have traded $DRI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICARDO CARDENAS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,518 shares for an estimated $4,271,566 .

. DANIEL J. KIERNAN (President, Olive Garden) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,048 shares for an estimated $3,520,580 .

. TODD BURROWES (President, Business Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,783 shares for an estimated $2,888,792 .

. MELVIN JOHN MARTIN (President, SRG) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,561 shares for an estimated $2,843,426 .

. MATTHEW R BROAD (SVP General Counsel) sold 12,759 shares for an estimated $2,390,707

SARAH H. KING (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,681 shares for an estimated $1,799,316 .

. SUSAN M. CONNELLY (SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer) sold 9,264 shares for an estimated $1,710,875

CHARLES M SONSTEBY sold 8,005 shares for an estimated $1,637,466

DOUGLAS J. MILANES (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) sold 7,892 shares for an estimated $1,546,434

RAJESH VENNAM (SVP, CFO) sold 7,228 shares for an estimated $1,313,374

LAURA B WILLIAMSON (President, LongHorn Steakhouse) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,552 shares for an estimated $736,420 .

. JOHN W. MADONNA (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 1,806 shares for an estimated $375,433

M SHAN ATKINS sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $199,217

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/19/2024

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $192.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $217.0 on 03/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

