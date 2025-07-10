Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added 16,071 shares of SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA ($SPOT) to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd has added 16,071 shares of $SPOT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPOT.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/05.

on 06/05. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $730.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $840.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $775.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $895.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jessica Reif Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $900.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $840.0 on 06/25/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

