Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added 1,036,292 shares of $BNDX to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd has added 1,036,292 shares of $BNDX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BNDX.
$BNDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 499 institutional investors add shares of $BNDX stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,048,960 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,130,227
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,501,402 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,938,445
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 2,997,549 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,340,342
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,829,060 shares (+114.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,114,709
- BETTERMENT LLC removed 2,580,844 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,996,804
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,864,417 shares (-0.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,020,837
- SUMITOMO MITSUI DS ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LTD added 1,036,292 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $51,306,816
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
