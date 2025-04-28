Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added 100,810 shares of BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON ($BK) to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd has added 100,810 shares of $BK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BK.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON stock to their portfolio, and 559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Insider Trading Activity

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE KEATING (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 65,473 shares for an estimated $5,061,687

KURTIS R. KURIMSKY (Corporate Controller) sold 5,641 shares for an estimated $437,205

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Government Contracts

We have seen $42,262,611 of award payments to $BK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/13/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BK forecast page.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $93.0 on 04/13/2025

on 04/13/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Betsy Graseck from New Street set a target price of $94.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BK ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.