Fund Update: SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO added 612,153 shares of $GSG to their portfolio

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO has added 612,153 shares of $GSG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GSG.
$GSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $GSG stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 985,850 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,461,954
- SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO added 612,153 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,938,723
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 430,443 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,370,744
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 364,985 shares (+130.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,945,723
- HEARTLAND BANK & TRUST CO removed 295,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,737,529
- BULLTICK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 130,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,834,584
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 86,457 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,882,168
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
