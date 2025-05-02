Fund Update: SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO added 161,600 shares of $VWOB to their portfolio

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO has added 161,600 shares of $VWOB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VWOB.
$VWOB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $VWOB stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,160,142 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,312,967
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 2,798,949 shares (+6604.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,692,525
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 661,056 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,745,686
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 537,412 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,937,567
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 491,900 shares (+167.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,063,485
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 455,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,745,880
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 409,476 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,858,409
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
