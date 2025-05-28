Fund Update: STRS OHIO opened a $35.7M position in $ZBH stock

STRS OHIO has opened a new $35.7M position in $ZBH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZBH.
$ZBH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of $ZBH stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,208,596 shares (+236.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $363,148,895
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,524,718 shares (+273.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,567,583
- FMR LLC removed 1,231,933 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,430,176
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 941,199 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,524,902
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 913,310 shares (+191.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,472,935
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 894,980 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,293,836
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 737,158 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,431,542
$ZBH Insider Trading Activity
$ZBH insiders have traded $ZBH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LORI WINKLER (SVP and CHRO) sold 1,443 shares for an estimated $150,649
$ZBH Government Contracts
We have seen $14,581,733 of award payments to $ZBH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510704368!OTHER MEDICAL: $462,255
- BASE PLUS TWO YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT. ROSA KNEE PREMIUM AND LITE WARRANTY: $197,500
- 4566299711!PECTUS BLU: $144,055
- 4566620076!PECTUS BLU: $141,330
- 4565242166!STERNALOCK BLU: $133,504
$ZBH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZBH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
$ZBH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZBH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ZBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $101.0 on 05/06/2025
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 05/06/2025
- Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $98.0 on 05/05/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
