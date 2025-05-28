Fund Update: STRS OHIO opened a $14.8M position in $ZBH stock

STRS OHIO has opened a new $14.8M position in $ZBH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZBH.

$ZBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of $ZBH stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZBH Insider Trading Activity

$ZBH insiders have traded $ZBH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI WINKLER (SVP and CHRO) sold 1,443 shares for an estimated $150,649

$ZBH Government Contracts

We have seen $14,581,733 of award payments to $ZBH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ZBH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZBH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

$ZBH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZBH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ZBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $101.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $98.0 on 05/05/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

