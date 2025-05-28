Fund Update: STRS OHIO opened a $10.3M position in $ATO stock

STRS OHIO has opened a new $10.3M position in $ATO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ATO.
$ATO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $ATO stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,607,020 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,413,151
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,070,999 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,555,025
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 808,723 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,012,401
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 666,319 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,999,591
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 424,235 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,578,246
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 369,246 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,078,046
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 318,029 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,160,922
$ATO Insider Trading Activity
$ATO insiders have traded $ATO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIM R COCKLIN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,264,685
$ATO Government Contracts
We have seen $740,790 of award payments to $ATO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FCI SEAGOVILLE ANNUAL GAS SERVICES FY25- STREET AND ALLEY: $187,000
- WCF NATURAL GAS: $150,000
- NATURAL GAS SERVICE FOR FY 25: $100,976
- ATMOS FY25 NATURAL GAS: $58,426
- FY22 SOG - ATMOS ENERGY: ACCOUNT'S - 3003891157, 3003891353, 3003891568, 3003891773 IAW: CONTRACT 47PA0419...: $33,810
$ATO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
