Fund Update: STRS OHIO opened a $10.3M position in $ATO stock

STRS OHIO has opened a new $10.3M position in $ATO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ATO.

$ATO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $ATO stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATO Insider Trading Activity

$ATO insiders have traded $ATO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM R COCKLIN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,264,685

$ATO Government Contracts

We have seen $740,790 of award payments to $ATO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ATO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

