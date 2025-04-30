Fund Update: Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. opened a $9.3M position in $IGRO stock

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. has opened a new $9.3M position in $IGRO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IGRO.
$IGRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $IGRO stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 208,076 shares (+98.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,140,844
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 172,365 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,713,925
- STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD. added 127,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,258,918
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 123,304 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,379,739
- NORTHWEST & ETHICAL INVESTMENTS L.P. added 111,682 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,589,908
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 105,020 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,137,159
- MORGAN STANLEY added 97,050 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,595,517
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
