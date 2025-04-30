Fund Update: Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. opened a $5.9M position in $CSHI stock

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. has opened a new $5.9M position in $CSHI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSHI.
$CSHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $CSHI stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NAPA WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 372,724 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,569,109
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 222,486 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,084,252
- RICHARD P SLAUGHTER ASSOCIATES INC removed 150,879 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,488,124
- RETIREMENT PLANNING GROUP, LLC removed 136,508 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,774,892
- STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD. added 118,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,880,360
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC removed 96,672 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,797,831
- INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC added 84,570 shares (+199.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,213,277
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
