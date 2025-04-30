Fund Update: Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. opened a $2.5M position in $HYFI stock

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. has opened a new $2.5M position in $HYFI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HYFI.
$HYFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $HYFI stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 194,143 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,162,886
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 115,838 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,267,471
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 108,702 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,010,549
- STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD. added 68,349 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,517,977
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 40,275 shares (+45.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,485,942
- WESTERN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 40,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,475,478
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 35,959 shares (+510.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,326,703
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HYFI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.