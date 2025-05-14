Fund Update: Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added 732,442 shares of GENERAL ELECTRIC ($GE) to their portfolio

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd has added 732,442 shares of $GE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GE.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,285 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,021 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENERAL ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL ELECTRIC insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,806 shares for an estimated $5,252,013 .

. RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410 .

. MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Government Contracts

We have seen $3,038,129,657 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GENERAL ELECTRIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

