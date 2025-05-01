Fund Update: Stephens Investment Management Group LLC opened a $48.3M position in $AR stock

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC has opened a new $48.3M position in $AR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AR.

$AR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $AR stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AR Insider Trading Activity

$AR insiders have traded $AR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W HOWARD JR KEENAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $36,348,410 .

JACQUELINE C MUTSCHLER sold 12,746 shares for an estimated $514,301

SHERI PEARCE (See Remarks) sold 9,830 shares for an estimated $349,948

$AR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

$AR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$AR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $48.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $46.0 on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

