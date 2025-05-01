Fund Update: Stephens Investment Management Group LLC opened a $48.3M position in $AR stock

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC has opened a new $48.3M position in $AR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AR.
$AR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $AR stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,612,121 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,754,841
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 2,584,194 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,504,805
- KGH LTD removed 2,547,000 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,272,350
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,201,429 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,160,086
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,137,538 shares (+133.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,442,036
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP added 1,739,810 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,980,340
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,622,061 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,853,238
$AR Insider Trading Activity
$AR insiders have traded $AR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W HOWARD JR KEENAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $36,348,410.
- JACQUELINE C MUTSCHLER sold 12,746 shares for an estimated $514,301
- SHERI PEARCE (See Remarks) sold 9,830 shares for an estimated $349,948
$AR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
$AR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$AR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $48.0 on 03/05/2025
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $46.0 on 01/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
