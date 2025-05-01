Fund Update: Stephens Investment Management Group LLC opened a $26.7M position in $DT stock

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC has opened a new $26.7M position in $DT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DT.

$DT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DT Insider Trading Activity

$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $6,473,384 .

. MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589 .

. BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513 .

. JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654

DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,815 shares for an estimated $1,008,525 .

. STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $289,706.

$DT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$DT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

