Fund Update: Stephens Investment Management Group LLC opened a $26.7M position in $DT stock

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC has opened a new $26.7M position in $DT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DT.
$DT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,920,197 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,412,706
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 4,459,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,380,401
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,765,710 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,666,338
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,753,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,000,170
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,062,094 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,424,808
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,367,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,674,983
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,738,518 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,488,453
$DT Insider Trading Activity
$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $6,473,384.
- MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589.
- BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513.
- JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654
- DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,815 shares for an estimated $1,008,525.
- STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $289,706.
$DT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$DT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025
- William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
