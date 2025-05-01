Fund Update: Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added 178,041 shares of WINGSTOP ($WING) to their portfolio

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC has added 178,041 shares of $WING to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WING.

WINGSTOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of WINGSTOP stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WINGSTOP Insider Trading Activity

WINGSTOP insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 266 shares for an estimated $86,284

DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WINGSTOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WINGSTOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WING forecast page.

WINGSTOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $260.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $377.0 on 11/08/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WING ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.