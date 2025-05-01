Fund Update: Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added 178,041 shares of WINGSTOP ($WING) to their portfolio

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC has added 178,041 shares of $WING to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WING.
WINGSTOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of WINGSTOP stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 534,138 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,802,019
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 413,886 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,626,401
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 387,912 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,244,590
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 338,435 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,183,227
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 337,401 shares (+760.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,889,364
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 276,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,496,040
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 273,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,855,169
WINGSTOP Insider Trading Activity
WINGSTOP insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 266 shares for an estimated $86,284
- DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364
WINGSTOP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
WINGSTOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $260.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $377.0 on 11/08/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
