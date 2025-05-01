Fund Update: STEPHENS INC /AR/ opened a $6.8M position in $CGUS stock

STEPHENS INC /AR/ has opened a new $6.8M position in $CGUS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGUS.
$CGUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $CGUS stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,556,396 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,397,168
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,254,091 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,886,639
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 1,144,833 shares (+136.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,034,810
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,042,216 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,446,293
- MORGAN STANLEY added 978,372 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,213,668
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 723,359 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,295,864
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 681,120 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,818,766
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
