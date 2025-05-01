Fund Update: STEPHENS INC /AR/ opened a $26.5M position in $FTCB stock

STEPHENS INC /AR/ has opened a new $26.5M position in $FTCB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTCB.
$FTCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $FTCB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,271,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,559,180
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,151,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,435,186
- STEPHENS INC /AR/ added 1,261,287 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,474,414
- SEASCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,082,181 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,714,979
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 781,670 shares (+43.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,407,253
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 741,859 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,319,388
- PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC added 576,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,895,515
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
