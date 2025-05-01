Fund Update: STEPHENS INC /AR/ added 303,712 shares of $FJAN to their portfolio

STEPHENS INC /AR/ has added 303,712 shares of $FJAN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FJAN.
$FJAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $FJAN stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 561,287 shares (+260.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,893,078
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 544,874 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,009,825
- STEPHENS INC /AR/ added 303,712 shares (+906.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,469,627
- U.S. CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 154,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,867,597
- MCCARTHY & COX removed 116,203 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,153,603
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 103,064 shares (+89.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,570,888
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC removed 89,330 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,100,264
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
