Fund Update: STATE STREET CORP opened a $70.6M position in $VCLT stock

STATE STREET CORP has opened a new $70.6M position in $VCLT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCLT.
$VCLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $VCLT stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 4,847,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,954,519
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 3,818,994 shares (+7970.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $289,899,834
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY removed 2,409,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,145,767
- DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LTD removed 2,224,814 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,371,590
- STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY removed 1,804,856 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,006,618
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,327,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,785,707
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,078,674 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,882,143
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VCLT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.