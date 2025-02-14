Fund Update: STATE STREET CORP opened a $190.8M position in $XLY stock

STATE STREET CORP has opened a new $190.8M position in $XLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLY.
$XLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 561 institutional investors add shares of $XLY stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,941,905 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $389,099,504
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 969,239 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,448,769
- STATE STREET CORP added 850,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,825,828
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 754,562 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,285,984
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 734,205 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,718,891
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 690,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,801,500
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 649,047 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,613,694
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
