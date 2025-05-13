Fund Update: State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D opened a $2.6M position in $PTGX stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has opened a new $2.6M position in $PTGX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PTGX.

$PTGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PTGX stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTGX Insider Trading Activity

$PTGX insiders have traded $PTGX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNEEL GUPTA (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 122,628 shares for an estimated $5,635,429 .

. DINESH V PH D PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,359 shares for an estimated $4,885,355 .

. ARTURO MD MOLINA (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 67,589 shares for an estimated $3,193,360 .

. ASIF ALI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,577 shares for an estimated $1,543,329 .

. WILLIAM D. WADDILL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $217,000

$PTGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTGX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

$PTGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PTGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $73.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 11/22/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

