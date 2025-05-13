Fund Update: State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D opened a $2.6M position in $PTGX stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has opened a new $2.6M position in $PTGX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PTGX.
$PTGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PTGX stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,876,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,745,895
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,200,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,354,392
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,600,000
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 909,998 shares (+3025.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,125,922
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 857,602 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,473,632
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 340,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,161,596
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 295,657 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,412,360
$PTGX Insider Trading Activity
$PTGX insiders have traded $PTGX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUNEEL GUPTA (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 122,628 shares for an estimated $5,635,429.
- DINESH V PH D PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,359 shares for an estimated $4,885,355.
- ARTURO MD MOLINA (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 67,589 shares for an estimated $3,193,360.
- ASIF ALI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,577 shares for an estimated $1,543,329.
- WILLIAM D. WADDILL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $217,000
$PTGX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTGX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
$PTGX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PTGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $73.0 on 03/03/2025
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 12/05/2024
- Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 11/22/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
