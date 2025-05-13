Fund Update: State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D opened a $2.3M position in $BHB stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has opened a new $2.3M position in $BHB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BHB.
$BHB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BHB stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 82,479 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,433,130
- STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D added 76,601 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,259,729
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 53,063 shares (+74.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,622,666
- BAR HARBOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 30,075 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $887,212
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 28,774 shares (+390.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $879,908
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 24,900 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $734,550
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 23,073 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $680,653
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.