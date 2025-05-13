Fund Update: State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D opened a $2.2M position in $CPRX stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has opened a new $2.2M position in $CPRX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPRX.
$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 3,096,623 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,626,522
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,101,141 shares (-71.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,952,669
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 913,843 shares (+139.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,071,903
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 825,610 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,021,042
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 682,652 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,246,947
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 620,794 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,054,254
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 607,297 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,674,288
$CPRX Insider Trading Activity
$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 570,000 shares for an estimated $12,818,121.
- GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $5,972,825.
- BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,231 shares for an estimated $1,733,636.
- STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,096,350
- CARMEN JEFFREY DEL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 30,423 shares for an estimated $696,382
- MOLLY HARPER sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $385,000
$CPRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$CPRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025
- Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $35.0 on 01/10/2025
