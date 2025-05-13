Fund Update: State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D opened a $2.2M position in $CPRX stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has opened a new $2.2M position in $CPRX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPRX.

$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CPRX Insider Trading Activity

$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 570,000 shares for an estimated $12,818,121 .

. GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $5,972,825 .

. BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,231 shares for an estimated $1,733,636 .

. STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,096,350

CARMEN JEFFREY DEL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 30,423 shares for an estimated $696,382

MOLLY HARPER sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $385,000

$CPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CPRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $35.0 on 01/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

