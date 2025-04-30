Fund Update: STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 170,900 shares of $VRT to their portfolio

STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 170,900 shares of $VRT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VRT.

$VRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRT Insider Trading Activity

$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOHERTY PHILIP O' (Managing Director, E+I) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,784,965 shares for an estimated $251,075,166 .

. STEVEN REINEMUND has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $13,650,396 .

. STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,619 shares for an estimated $11,352,915 .

. JAN VAN DOKKUM sold 38,647 shares for an estimated $5,271,102

ANDERS KARLBORG (EVP, Man., Logistics and Op Ex) sold 39,339 shares for an estimated $5,073,944

ANAND SANGHI (Pres. Americas) sold 30,914 shares for an estimated $4,373,150

JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 15,347 shares for an estimated $2,108,353

ROBIN L WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $673,509.

$VRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 11/27.

$VRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.