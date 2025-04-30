Fund Update: STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 137,400 shares of JPMORGAN ($JPM) to their portfolio

STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 137,400 shares of $JPM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JPM.

JPMORGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,893 institutional investors add shares of JPMORGAN stock to their portfolio, and 2,118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JPMORGAN Insider Trading Activity

JPMORGAN insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JPMORGAN Government Contracts

We have seen $1,696,398 of award payments to $JPM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

JPMORGAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

JPMORGAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

JPMORGAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $261.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $261.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

