Fund Update: STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO added 95,397 shares of $GOVT to their portfolio

STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO has added 95,397 shares of $GOVT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOVT.
$GOVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of $GOVT stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 47,213,558 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,084,967,562
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 21,777,904 shares (+1173.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $500,565,123
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 11,845,477 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,268,288
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP removed 11,705,560 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,052,296
- MUTUAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 10,996,833 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,762,206
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 10,112,800 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,442,708
- JORDAN PARK GROUP LLC added 9,389,586 shares (+103.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,819,634
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
