Fund Update: STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM opened a $1.9M position in $DJT stock

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM has opened a new $1.9M position in $DJT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DJT.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 468,941 shares for an estimated $13,846,240 .

. ERIC SWIDER sold 136,183 shares for an estimated $3,844,446

DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) sold 27,846 shares for an estimated $632,104

SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $605,052 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,801 shares for an estimated $177,082

ANDREW NORTHWALL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,467 shares for an estimated $78,700

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

