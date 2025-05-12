Fund Update: STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 75,851 shares of HIMS & HERS HEALTH ($HIMS) to their portfolio

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 75,851 shares of $HIMS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HIMS.
HIMS & HERS HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of HIMS & HERS HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,364,000 shares (+64338.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,241,520
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 5,862,886 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,248,281
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,145,305 shares (+192.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,233,474
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,146,380 shares (+68.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,079,468
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC added 2,874,769 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,511,914
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,738,501 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,922,704
- INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC removed 2,628,682 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,561,530
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HIMS & HERS HEALTH Insider Trading Activity
HIMS & HERS HEALTH insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 141 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 139 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,069,824 shares for an estimated $38,700,038.
- MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 414,042 shares for an estimated $13,030,935.
- OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 360,655 shares for an estimated $10,848,741.
- SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 353,166 shares for an estimated $10,191,707.
- MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 152,768 shares for an estimated $5,042,482.
- DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584
- IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,488 shares for an estimated $978,766.
- PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,994 shares for an estimated $931,902.
- ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HIMS & HERS HEALTH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HIMS & HERS HEALTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIMS forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIMS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.