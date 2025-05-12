Fund Update: STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 114,912 shares of MDU RESOURCES GROUP ($MDU) to their portfolio

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 114,912 shares of $MDU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDU.

MDU RESOURCES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of MDU RESOURCES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MDU RESOURCES GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MDU RESOURCES GROUP insiders have traded $MDU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS W JOHNSON purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $499,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MDU RESOURCES GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $8,212,058 of award payments to $MDU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDU ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.