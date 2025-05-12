Fund Update: STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 114,912 shares of MDU RESOURCES GROUP ($MDU) to their portfolio

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 114,912 shares of $MDU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDU.
MDU RESOURCES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of MDU RESOURCES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 11,206,580 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,942,571
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 5,746,953 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,560,093
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 4,962,259 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,419,907
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,585,035 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,622,330
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,306,801 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,588,554
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,199,981 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,663,657
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,848,358 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,165,733
MDU RESOURCES GROUP Insider Trading Activity
MDU RESOURCES GROUP insiders have traded $MDU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS W JOHNSON purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $499,200
MDU RESOURCES GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $8,212,058 of award payments to $MDU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ID FLAP IDAHO NF17(1), MT. IDAHO GRADE ROAD REHABILITATION. THIS WORK CONSISTS OF ROAD REHABILITATION WITH...: $4,536,887
- THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE ALL LABOR, MATERIALS, EQUIPMENT, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, PLANT, PERSONNEL, MEANS ...: $713,694
- PORT SAN LUIS OBISPO BREAKWATER REPAIR, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA: $494,086
- REPAIR UTILITY TRENCH: $466,138
- FOG SEAL FOR F.E. WARREN AFB.: $281,865
