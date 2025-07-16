Fund Update: State of Alaska, Department of Revenue opened a $4.2M position in $STRL stock

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue has opened a new $4.2M position in $STRL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STRL.

$STRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $STRL stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STRL Insider Trading Activity

$STRL insiders have traded $STRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANA C. O'BRIEN sold 10,154 shares for an estimated $2,097,613

MARK D. WOLF (General Counsel, Corporate Sec) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $790,545

$STRL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STRL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$STRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

