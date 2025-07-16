Stocks
STRL

Fund Update: State of Alaska, Department of Revenue opened a $4.2M position in $STRL stock

July 16, 2025 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue has opened a new $4.2M position in $STRL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STRL.

$STRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $STRL stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STRL Insider Trading Activity

$STRL insiders have traded $STRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANA C. O'BRIEN sold 10,154 shares for an estimated $2,097,613
  • MARK D. WOLF (General Counsel, Corporate Sec) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $790,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STRL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STRL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STRL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STRL forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $STRL ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

STRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.