Fund Update: State of Alaska, Department of Revenue opened a $4.2M position in $STRL stock

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue has opened a new $4.2M position in $STRL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STRL.
$STRL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $STRL stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 660,587 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,785,054
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 434,925 shares (+743.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,237,859
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 408,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,222,171
- INVESCO LTD. removed 354,376 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,118,906
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 306,355 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,682,449
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS removed 283,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,065,713
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 253,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,688,998
$STRL Insider Trading Activity
$STRL insiders have traded $STRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANA C. O'BRIEN sold 10,154 shares for an estimated $2,097,613
- MARK D. WOLF (General Counsel, Corporate Sec) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $790,545
$STRL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STRL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
$STRL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
