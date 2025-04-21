Fund Update: State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added 90,101 shares of CELANESE ($CE) to their portfolio

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue has added 90,101 shares of $CE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CE.
CELANESE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of CELANESE stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 11,091,326 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $767,630,672
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 8,077,245 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,026,126
- DODGE & COX added 6,818,993 shares (+100.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,942,505
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,798,952 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,925,467
- NORGES BANK added 2,935,089 shares (+1032.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,137,509
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 2,550,334 shares (+266.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,508,616
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,293,764 shares (+4506.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,751,406
CELANESE Insider Trading Activity
CELANESE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118
- MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) purchased 2,353 shares for an estimated $128,109
- GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.
- DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280
CELANESE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/11/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
CELANESE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/15/2025
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 12/19/2024
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $76.0 on 11/11/2024
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $97.0 on 11/11/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
