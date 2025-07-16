Fund Update: State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added 14,810 shares of RALPH LAUREN ($RL) to their portfolio

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue has added 14,810 shares of $RL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RL.
RALPH LAUREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of RALPH LAUREN stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,597,234 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,573,433
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 964,068 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,808,370
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 517,357 shares (+256117.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,201,384
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 414,275 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,447,063
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 335,244 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,001,760
- INVESCO LTD. added 275,391 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,789,809
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 252,773 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $69,330,578
RALPH LAUREN Insider Trading Activity
RALPH LAUREN insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RALPH LAUREN (Exec. Chair, Chief Creative) sold 265,000 shares for an estimated $71,483,750
- PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,254,680.
- HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340
RALPH LAUREN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
RALPH LAUREN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $315.0 on 06/18/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 05/23/2025
- Ashley Helgans from Jefferies set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $321.0 on 05/23/2025
- Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 05/23/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $295.0 on 05/23/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
