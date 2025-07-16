Fund Update: State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added 14,810 shares of RALPH LAUREN ($RL) to their portfolio

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue has added 14,810 shares of $RL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RL.

RALPH LAUREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of RALPH LAUREN stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RALPH LAUREN Insider Trading Activity

RALPH LAUREN insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH LAUREN (Exec. Chair, Chief Creative) sold 265,000 shares for an estimated $71,483,750

PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,254,680 .

. HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

RALPH LAUREN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

RALPH LAUREN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $315.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ashley Helgans from Jefferies set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $321.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $295.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

