Fund Update: South Dakota Investment Council opened a $8.5M position in $EQH stock

South Dakota Investment Council has opened a new $8.5M position in $EQH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQH.
$EQH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,303,449 shares (+59.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,823,689
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,288,971 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,232,499
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,285,939 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,827,742
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 2,071,691 shares (+5536.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,914,384
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,480,335 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,827,401
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 1,367,837 shares (+700.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,520,871
- NORGES BANK removed 1,267,657 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,795,380
$EQH Insider Trading Activity
$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $9,010,453.
- NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,311,398.
- JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,996 shares for an estimated $2,028,078.
- WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $79,356
- ARLENE ISAACS-LOWE sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $73,440
- CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,409
$EQH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
