Fund Update: South Dakota Investment Council opened a $8.5M position in $EQH stock

South Dakota Investment Council has opened a new $8.5M position in $EQH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQH.

$EQH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EQH Insider Trading Activity

$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $9,010,453 .

. NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,311,398 .

. JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,996 shares for an estimated $2,028,078 .

. WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $79,356

ARLENE ISAACS-LOWE sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $73,440

CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,409

$EQH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

