Fund Update: South Dakota Investment Council added 896,666 shares of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS ($CLF) to their portfolio

South Dakota Investment Council has added 896,666 shares of $CLF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLF.
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 25,821,716 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,724,130
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,067,612 shares (+1482.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,035,552
- FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN added 5,899,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,453,166
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,257,861 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,423,893
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,145,552 shares (+264.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,368,188
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 4,342,917 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,823,419
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 4,239,000 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,846,600
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Insider Trading Activity
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606
- KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742
- JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800
- RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Government Contracts
We have seen $8,662 of award payments to $CLF over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
