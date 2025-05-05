Fund Update: South Dakota Investment Council added 896,666 shares of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS ($CLF) to their portfolio

South Dakota Investment Council has added 896,666 shares of $CLF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLF.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Insider Trading Activity

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606

KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742

JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800

RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Government Contracts

We have seen $8,662 of award payments to $CLF over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CLEVELAND-CLIFFS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLF forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLF ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.