Fund Update: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $85.2M position in $AJG stock

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $85.2M position in $AJG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AJG.
$AJG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,712,881 shares (+159.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,189,301,271
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,780,806 shares (+16050.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,357,031,783
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,851,661 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,093,293,974
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,534,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $719,488,503
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,988,814 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $564,524,853
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,910,471 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,287,193
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,745,283 shares (+162.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495,398,579
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AJG Insider Trading Activity
$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT R HUDSON (Vice President) sold 23,042 shares for an estimated $7,064,483
- DOUGLAS K HOWELL (VP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $3,985,639.
- WALTER D. BAY (General Counsel) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,266,200
- RICHARD C CARY (Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,229,881.
- MICHAEL ROBERT PESCH (President) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $2,103,020
- CHRISTOPHER E MEAD (VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,681,169.
- SHERRY S BARRAT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,378 shares for an estimated $1,019,529.
- PATRICK MURPHY GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $316,814
- DAVID S JOHNSON sold 325 shares for an estimated $104,670
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AJG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.