Fund Update: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $166.1M position in $IWM stock

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $166.1M position in $IWM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWM.
$IWM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,162 institutional investors add shares of $IWM stock to their portfolio, and 923 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 21,144,765 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,672,147,274
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,217,852 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,373,461,328
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 6,174,732 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,364,368,782
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 3,456,306 shares (+84.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $763,705,373
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,480,943 shares (+167.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,229,165
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,391,860 shares (+45890.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,545,385
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 1,365,841 shares (+218.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,796,227
$IWM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IWM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IWM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/09.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
