Fund Update: Smead Capital Management, Inc. opened a $89.1M position in $ULTA stock

Smead Capital Management, Inc. has opened a new $89.1M position in $ULTA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ULTA.
$ULTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $ULTA stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD added 923,828 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $359,479,951
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 665,903 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $259,116,175
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 517,676 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $201,438,085
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 433,637 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $168,736,829
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 383,679 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,873,507
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 335,914 shares (+3246.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,710,855
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 313,892 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,521,047
$ULTA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ULTA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 08/14.
