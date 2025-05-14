Fund Update: Smead Capital Management, Inc. added 372,680 shares of CENOVUS ENERGY ($CVE) to their portfolio

Smead Capital Management, Inc. has added 372,680 shares of $CVE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CVE.
CENOVUS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of CENOVUS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 21,058,610 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,925,265
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 14,602,811 shares (+571.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,125,101
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 13,499,788 shares (+84.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,521,788
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 10,616,194 shares (+304.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,835,339
- FMR LLC removed 8,182,880 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,823,860
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 7,035,004 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,856,905
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,723,011 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,853,616
CENOVUS ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
