Fund Update: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) opened a $6.4M position in $UAL stock

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has opened a new $6.4M position in $UAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UAL.

$UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UAL Insider Trading Activity

$UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500

$UAL Government Contracts

We have seen $6,637,349 of award payments to $UAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$UAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024

