Fund Update: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) opened a $6.4M position in $AJG stock

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has opened a new $6.4M position in $AJG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AJG.
$AJG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 731 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 490 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,712,881 shares (+159.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,189,301,271
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,851,661 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,093,293,974
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,534,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $719,488,503
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,375,510 shares (+7975.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $674,288,513
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,910,471 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,287,193
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,825,703 shares (+5771.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $518,225,796
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,745,283 shares (+162.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495,398,579
$AJG Insider Trading Activity
$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT R HUDSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,552 shares for an estimated $9,569,744.
- WALTER D. BAY (General Counsel) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,266,200
- RICHARD C CARY (Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,229,881.
- WILLIAM F ZIEBELL (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 7,049 shares for an estimated $2,286,766
- PATRICK MURPHY GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,115 shares for an estimated $316,814 and 1 sale selling 2,613 shares for an estimated $868,869.
- SHERRY S BARRAT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,378 shares for an estimated $1,019,529.
- CHRISTOPHER E MEAD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $877,569
- DAVID S JOHNSON sold 325 shares for an estimated $104,670
$AJG Government Contracts
We have seen $1,040,130 of award payments to $AJG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$AJG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AJG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
$AJG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $313.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025
- Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $313.0 on 11/25/2024
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 11/12/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
