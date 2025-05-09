Fund Update: Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. added 1,937,001 shares of $VCSA to their portfolio

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. has added 1,937,001 shares of $VCSA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCSA.
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $VCSA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. added 1,937,001 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,421,065
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 229,715 shares (+5550.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,125,603
- PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 178,751 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $875,879
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 174,825 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $856,642
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 147,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,142
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 131,745 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $708,788
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 104,400 shares (+200.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,560
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
