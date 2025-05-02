Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC opened a $119.0M position in $JAAA stock

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has opened a new $119.0M position in $JAAA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JAAA.
$JAAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $JAAA stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 15,489,949 shares (+5171.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $785,495,313
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,611,706 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,119,611
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 3,465,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,723,385
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 3,424,169 shares (+25026.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,639,609
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,272,084 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,927,379
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 2,721,442 shares (+171.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,004,323
- ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. added 2,607,700 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,236,467
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JAAA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.