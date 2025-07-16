Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 764,370 shares of $JAAA to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 764,370 shares of $JAAA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JAAA.
$JAAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 514 institutional investors add shares of $JAAA stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 15,789,504 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $800,685,747
- ALLIANZ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT U.S. LLC added 7,419,500 shares (+2473.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,242,845
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,296,047 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,272,543
- ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. removed 3,973,680 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,505,312
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 3,408,263 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $172,969,347
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 3,293,159 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,996,092
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,850,628 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,555,345
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JAAA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.