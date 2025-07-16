Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 14,227 shares of HCA HEALTHCARE ($HCA) to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 14,227 shares of $HCA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HCA.

HCA HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 541 institutional investors add shares of HCA HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HCA HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

HCA HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON M FOSTER (EVP and COO) sold 15,698 shares for an estimated $5,797,660

JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240.

HCA HEALTHCARE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HCA stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15 and 0 sales.

on 05/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

HCA HEALTHCARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

HCA HEALTHCARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HCA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $407.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $415.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $410.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $404.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $410.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $416.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $385.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $336.0 on 04/15/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

