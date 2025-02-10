Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 135,937 shares of nan ($HELO) to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 135,937 shares of $HELO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HELO.
nan Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of nan stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 2,010,101 shares (+10269.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,706,666
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,025,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,630,147
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 978,827 shares (+236.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,845,482
- LEGACY FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 812,471 shares (+978.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,405,700
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 574,536 shares (+305.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,127,131
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 486,215 shares (+1190.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,727,185
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 478,905 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,280,251
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HELO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.