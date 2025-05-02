Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 135,152 shares of $HELO to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 135,152 shares of $HELO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HELO.
$HELO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $HELO stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,988,207 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,656,193
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,025,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,630,147
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,018,000 shares (+296.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,156,720
- SAGESPRING WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 945,951 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,454,355
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 703,364 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,976,763
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 596,418 shares (+99.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,001,772
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 522,778 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,199,391
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
