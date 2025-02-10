News & Insights

Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 13,481 shares of ALPHABET ($GOOG) to their portfolio

February 10, 2025 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 13,481 shares of $GOOG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.

ALPHABET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,761 institutional investors add shares of ALPHABET stock to their portfolio, and 1,838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 9,674,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,617,502,058
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,529,884 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,426,111,305
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,580,747 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,100,235,090
  • FMR LLC added 5,655,022 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $945,463,128
  • APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 4,994,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $835,036,975
  • DODGE & COX removed 4,528,217 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $757,072,600
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 4,292,689 shares (+5712.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,499,693

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALPHABET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

