Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 13,481 shares of ALPHABET ($GOOG) to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 13,481 shares of $GOOG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.

ALPHABET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,761 institutional investors add shares of ALPHABET stock to their portfolio, and 1,838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALPHABET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

