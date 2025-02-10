Fund Update: SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 13,481 shares of ALPHABET ($GOOG) to their portfolio

SIGNATUREFD, LLC has added 13,481 shares of $GOOG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.
ALPHABET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,761 institutional investors add shares of ALPHABET stock to their portfolio, and 1,838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 9,674,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,617,502,058
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,529,884 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,426,111,305
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,580,747 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,100,235,090
- FMR LLC added 5,655,022 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $945,463,128
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 4,994,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $835,036,975
- DODGE & COX removed 4,528,217 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $757,072,600
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 4,292,689 shares (+5712.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,499,693
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ALPHABET Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/08, 11/25, 09/20, 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 09/04, 08/28.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.